We all love trees, Sheffield is noted for having more trees than most cities, but the trees growing on pavements and roadsides in Sheffield are the wrong trees in the wrong places.

My advice is don’t always look up at the trees, look at the ground and paths and walls etc. around them

They are so big and thick that the roots are causing massive problems to walkways, flag paths, retaining walls, blocking gutters and drains.

I have been involved in having to maintain broken drains caused by large tree roots, rebuilding walls, cleaning gutters and drains.

Footpaths are being reduced in width, grass cutting becomes more difficult. Some houses never see the sun. These trees should be removed and replaced by two to every tree removed, with trees more suitable to the situation.

There is damage to the environment and structures. Also costs go up every year maintaining the damage caused. Tax payers’ money could be better used to improve the environment and energy savings.

Money spent on all these repairs could provide double glazing and insulation etc. to social housing.

If the tree protesters think they are speaking for the city, they are wrong. The majority I speak to agree with me.

Thomas Marshall

