It is really positive to see that some bus services are to be reinstated from July 24. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has responded to need and pressure from campaigners and has used some funds to support the return of two routes and improvements to some others.

We particularly welcome the return of the Sheffield hospital buses 10/10a and 32. Given the difficulties accessing the Hallamshire and Northern General by car and the unhealthy air quality nearby, it is vital that we have convenient and cleaner alternatives, particularly around places dedicated to improving our health!

However, we have no way of knowing whether these improvements are permanent. We could lose them if the government makes further reductions in funding. Indeed, all our bus routes are permanently at risk from such reductions, as well as from unilateral decisions by the bus operators whose bottom line is always profitability.

The only way to guarantee the service is public control. We would prefer outright public ownership as we used to have 40 years ago.

Sadly, this is illegal at present, so, until the law is changed, we can only have franchising which would allow Oliver Coppard as South Yorks Mayor to stipulate routes, timetables, and prices.

We fully support this and want to maintain pressure on him and on our local authorities for them to support an application for franchising as soon as it is ready.

If you would like to help keep up that pressure, please contact BBSY at [email protected] and contact your local councillors to press them to support franchising for a better bus service.

Roy Morris