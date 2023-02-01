Exciting news that B Braun have signed a contract to sponsor the Sheffield Hatters WBBL team for the rest of this season and the following three seasons.

Hatters shirts will carry the B Braun branding in future. Picture: Mansoor Ahmed/WBBL

This is a terrific recognition of the hard work the late Betty Codona OBE carried out over 60+ years to attract funding for both the team and the club to create astonishing success.

A womens team that won a massive number of Cups, Leagues, Championships, playoff finals etc., more than any female team in any female team sport in the UK.

They are the pinnacle of women’s sport teams and they play in Sheffield and have done for more than 60+ years. You will find them in the sports hall of the former goals Football Centre, at the rear of all Saints School.

For less than a fiver you will see two hours of this top performing team. Check the internet for their next home team game. Thank you B.Braun.

P Proctor