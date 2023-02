The article in The Star, February 14, regarding the staggering increase of costs for the Fargate revamp is unbelievable.

Sheffield Council has scaled back its plan to regenerate Fargate, the High Street and other parts of the city centre as costs more than doubled.

While the rest of the country is running at 10% inflation the revamp cost has more than doubled from £8.82m to £18m!

Who is in charge of this?

Can these figures be published?

There is nothing wrong with the existing Fargate paving and I am sure that the people of Sheffield would prefer the money was put towards public transport.

Finally, what on earth are underground bins?

John Bunting

