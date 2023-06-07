The final outcome of the long awaited proposed Castlegate regeneration scheme has made me wonder if Sheffield has got a death wish for its tourist industry.

A Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust of 'what could have been' at Castlegate, Sheffield - the pocket park at Nursery Street with full access to the Don flowing through it

This is a fantastic opportunity to create a flagship waterside development incorporating the Sheffield Castle ruins and could bring visitors flocking to it.

Everyone loves a water feature and particularly one which could potentially feature watersports.

However, under the proposed plans they would not be able to access the banks of the River Sheaf nor get down to the water, also the river would only be partially de-culverted and completed at a later date.

For “later date” read “it ain’t gonna happen”.

Surely, if the work gangs are on site doing a part de-culvert it would make economic sense to do a full job while they are there.

Cost reasons have been blamed but the Council always seems to find some money down the back of the sofa, and often for crackpot schemes.

So I would implore them to check the cushions and the armchairs as well.

The Rivers Trust has come up with a much better alternative scheme which would make a massive difference to the end product and surely their expertise should be taken into consideration.

Cost is not always the be all and end all.

Sheffield has been guilty in the past of gross neglect of its waterside potential and the historic Canal Basin is a prime example of this neglect.

Every other town or city, and even tiny Skipton, have developed their basins into a focal point and tourist magnet.

But no, not Sheffield.

Its long term dereliction and lack of investment has always been a mystery.

Why?

If Sheffield Council misses this golden opportunity and does not act on the expert’s advice they will never be forgiven.

I would love to know the price difference we are talking about in the grand scheme of things and in relation to the Council’s multi-million pound budget.

I would think we are talking a drop in the ocean, or should I say River Sheaf.

Howard Greaves