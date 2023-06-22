I dont know where The Star recruits its writers from these days but the article about cruises in The Star, Monday, June 9, was nonsense.

The beauty of a cruise is a different place with different cultures everyday. Photo: AdobeStock

Ok it was Kate Wobschall's personal opinion but when you think about the number of cruises taking place throughout the year around the world the incidents are minimal. You can have an incident on a coach holiday to the Isle of Wight which we did.

We have been round the Caribbean many times and no problems, we have done the Med., The Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico and a 21 day cruise from Crete to Singapore. Nothing in the way of problems at all. The beauty of a cruise is a different place with different cultures everyday and if one place doesn’t suit your taste it’s only one day.

She said she prefers an All inclusive 3 star holiday. Well personally I can’t think of anything worse. You get the alcoholics that sit at the bar from breakfast to bedtime slowly getting inebriated and loud.

I have done a river cruise on the Rhine and Mosel in Germany but the boats docked at night you sailed in the morning and got off for a trip in the afternoon. The scenery was lovely but not much time on shore to see things. The other cruises the Med., Caribbean and others you mostly get a full day on shore. Everyone likes different things but I feel the article was very one sided.

Brenda Titterton