​The Mayor’s inevitable disappointment and comments regarding the lack of “substantial” funding for buses highlights how the last five years have been wasted on chasing Thatcherite solutions. We can’t afford them, they don’t work and they waste millions if not billions. The people of South Yorkshire, like the elderly who desperately need the concession restoring, deserve much better.

Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard

​With that in mind, I asked an Artificial Intelligence app to explain about the cheap fares policy in South Yorkshire from 1974. Here’s what it wrote; “The cheap bus fares policy in South Yorkshire from 1974 to 1984 was a revolutionary policy that allowed people in the region to travel for a fraction of the cost. It was implemented by the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive in order to make public transport more affordable for citizens and to encourage people to use public transport instead of cars. The policy led to an increase in bus usage, reducing traffic congestion in the region and leading to improved air quality. It enabled people on low incomes to access the bus services, allowing them to travel to work or school, and to access other amenities. The policy wasa great success and it paved the way for similar policies in other areas.”

Isn’t this just what we need? Now! So why not - unlike Cllr Mark Jones - ask the people of SY if they want to return to the cheap fares policy and public ownership? And if they do then you’ve got your mandate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because, as I’ve previously written, the only solution is full public ownership of the structures - buses, depots, staff and fares - as the “control” under franchising is a mirage, a folly. In reality it requires a change to the 1985 and 2017 bus acts via the 11 SY Labour MP’s in the House of Commons, but Mayor Coppard won’t pursue this common sense approach which, “…allowed people in the region to travel for a fraction of the cost.” ...leading to improved air quality.” all without the need for charging vehicles to enter the CAZ.

If Artificial Intelligence can look at the evidence as to how to run successful bus services, why is intelligence so lacking at SYCMA to do the same? Rather than blaming the government which solves nothing? Devolution isn’t just about acquiring power - it’s about responsibility, meeting the challenges and not accepting 10th rate failed ideologies as solutions.

And, finally, the Mayor needs to tell the people of SY which privatisations of the public services are better/cheaper/more efficient than what they replaced. Water? Housing? Trains? The people of SY deserve an answer and an explanation as to why he’s continuing with this fools errand. We aren’t fools, stop treating us as such.

Mike Smith