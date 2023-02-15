For years we’ve been governed by slogans. ‘Opportunities of Brexit’, ‘Levelling up’, ‘Global Britain’.

MP Nadhim Zahawi Photo: Tom Nicholson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s not been clear what these might mean in practice, but perhaps we’ve been given some clues thanks to now ex-chairman of the Conservative Party, Nadhim Zahawi MP.

His family had to flee from Iraq when he was nine. I heard him talk movingly about how much he owes Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a minister, he has given the impression of competence.

We have heard from former Prime Minister Liz Truss that she felt that by reducing taxes for the well-off (and only them) the whole country would benefit. Conservative MPs and newspapers supported this view.

Through Mr Zahawi’s ineptitude when it comes to tax matters, we have had confirmed that it is already easy for wealthy people to escape a lot of their tax obligations by transferring their assets abroad.

Is this what is meant by ‘Global Britain’? It certainly does not help this country. Why should we allow this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can it be that it is only by avoiding paying nurses and such properly over many years that we can afford to have such policies?

John Morrissey