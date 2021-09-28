Letter: Shown up by Chesterfield

The Knife Angel is touring the UK.

I have been campaigning for the knife angel to come to Sheffield in the memory of my grandson Jamie Stuart who has a knife engraved on it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The angel is now confirmed as coming to Chesterfield soon. A large city like Sheffield with a larger crime rate can’t make any decisions but Chesterfield can.

I was invited to a Zoom meeting that was being held on August 18, but unfortunately I don’t know how to do this.