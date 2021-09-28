Letter: Shown up by Chesterfield

This letter sent to the Star was written by Anne Gray, Colley Crescent, Sheffield, S5

By Anne Gray
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:35 am
The Knife Angel is touring the UK.

I have been campaigning for the knife angel to come to Sheffield in the memory of my grandson Jamie Stuart who has a knife engraved on it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The angel is now confirmed as coming to Chesterfield soon. A large city like Sheffield with a larger crime rate can’t make any decisions but Chesterfield can.

I was invited to a Zoom meeting that was being held on August 18, but unfortunately I don’t know how to do this.

The council promised to keep me updated on the outcome but sadly didn’t and haven’t replied to my emails. Sheffield has been shown up by Chesterfield.