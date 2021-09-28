Letter: Shown up by Chesterfield
This letter sent to the Star was written by Anne Gray, Colley Crescent, Sheffield, S5
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:35 am
I have been campaigning for the knife angel to come to Sheffield in the memory of my grandson Jamie Stuart who has a knife engraved on it.
The angel is now confirmed as coming to Chesterfield soon. A large city like Sheffield with a larger crime rate can’t make any decisions but Chesterfield can.
I was invited to a Zoom meeting that was being held on August 18, but unfortunately I don’t know how to do this.
The council promised to keep me updated on the outcome but sadly didn’t and haven’t replied to my emails. Sheffield has been shown up by Chesterfield.