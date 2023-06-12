Howard Greaves is spot on regarding the Castlegate regeneration plans.

The canal basin in Sheffield is a real hidden treasure

It is such a shame that some of the money being spent on the regeneration in the city centre could not have been spent on doing up some of the city centre’s forgotten treasures such as the old town hall.

A huge attraction when visiting any town or city is the heritage buildings – the art galleries, central libraries, historic churches and so on.

If you weren’t a Sheffield resident you’d be pushed to know it exists yet the charming canalside is home to many of the city centre’s best places.

A walk along the canal – beautifully maintained by the canal and rivers Trust – can take you all the way up to Meadowhall via some beautiful views along the canalside.

The Dorothy Pax bar at Victoria Quays is a real hidden gem serving up a wide range of drinks with a variety of live music on certain dates.

Also worth checking out for a post-pub snack is the Imran takeaway just around the corner on the Wicker.

The whole attraction and charm of the canalside area near Castlegate is the rich history it holds and the fact that the layout is largely unaltered for decades.

One would hope in future that the rest of Sheffield’s rich built heritage can be preserved in a similar way in decades to come.

Matthew Smith