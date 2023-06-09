News you can trust since 1887
Letter: Sheffield people deserve better

After Sheffield city centre was bombed, Sheffield rose from the ashes. Alas, look at Sheffield now!
By D Brookes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:09 BST
Sheffield Labour council has done just as much damage, if not more, just like the blitz years ago.

So Sheffield city council when will the people of Sheffield see our town back to the town we all once knew?

Sheffield's destruction all started when Sheffield Council had a hair-brained idea to close down Sheffield's much loved Castle Market. Tut tut!

What a rotten shower Sheffield Labour Council really have turned out to be. Letting us all down. Duplicitous is a word that comes to mind.

Putting Cole Brothers/John Lewis store back into working order for the people of Sheffield would be a good place to start. Then continue to put glorious Sheffield back on the map.

We all need a lift in these present times. Sheffield people deserve better, so Sheffield Council get moving pronto!

D Brookes

Sheffield, S5

