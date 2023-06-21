News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Cole Brothers set to become 'multi-use space' with decision soon
M1 chaos as multiple incidents and severe delays reported

Letter: ​Road speeds and schools in Sheffield

In the daily graphic section on Friday, it was informing information about road speeds around schools.
By John Moore
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:55 BST
Parents seem to cause the problems I see (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Parents seem to cause the problems I see (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Parents seem to cause the problems I see (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Having a parent who lives opposite a school in Shirecliffe and working at the side of one in Chesterfield, I can’t help but criticise the many parents who come to pick up their special cargo but can’t help but flout parking rules.

Parking on double lines, on zig zag lines, double parking, parking over driveways etc as close as possible to the school gates, because heaven forbid their child needs to be as close to the car as possible.

Then speed off to get their cargo home or to the shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

So I find it difficult to accept a parents complaints about parking and road speeds being too fast around schools when parents seem to cause the problems I see every schools day, see what occurred but don’t voice it to their co school parents.

There is no answer as there is no one to police every school except these parents themselves but seem to believe that they are a priority so it doesn’t matter.

John Moore

Sheffield, S36

Related topics:SheffieldParkingChesterfield