Now the local elections are over, many decisions will be made by the council including on the proposed 12 hour bus lanes and red line enforcement on Ecclesall and Abbeydale Road, writes reader A Rook.

Their letter reads: “Although the 12 hour bus lanes are a tough decision, red lines and camera enforcement of the bus lanes on the current hours is a no-brainer.

“At the moment enforcement by parking wardens is too slow and they cannot cover enough ground fast enough to be a deterrent.

“Every time I commute home there are 5-10 cars illegally parked in the bus lane on Ecclesall Road just on the section between Waitrose and Hunters Bar. If the parking wardens drive up, the illegal parkers drive off around the corner until the warden has left and then return to the same places again.

Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, where police recorded 10 cases of parked vehicles causing an obstruction during 2022. That was the most cases of any street in the city.

“The more cars parked illegally, the less chance of being caught as the wardens cannot ticket fast enough.

“Warden enforcement is obviously not a deterrent despite Ecclesall Road having some of the highest parking fine numbers of any road in the city.

“Red lines and automatic camera enforcement would mean immediate fines for those that break the rules, and act as a powerful deterrent.

“The illegally parked cars affect all legitimate users of the road. They delay buses, taxis, cyclists and the motorists in the main traffic lane.

“They also create a safety issue with cyclists which is especially frustrating as many specifically commute during bus lane times for safety, only to find themselves put at risk by illegally parked cars who face no consequences or deterrent.

“Red lines would change nothing in terms of loading, parking or disabled access compared to the current arrangements, they would just enable automatic camera enforcement of the restrictions and so the shops, businesses and all legitimate users shouldn’t notice any change.

“The council have a difficult choice to make on 12 hour bus lanes, but on red lines and camera enforcement hopefully they appreciate that the only people who will benefit from not bringing them in are the illegal parkers who will carry on delaying and endangering everyone else for their own convenience if they vote against it.

“Red lines are an absolute no brainer, hopefully the council recognise this!”