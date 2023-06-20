What a joy it is to watch county championship cricket when the sun is out, especially when the venue is the delightful Queens Park ground in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire V Yorkshire - T20 blast at Queens Park Chesterfield. Derbyshire Batting.

I was lucky enough to be able to attend all four days of the recent match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

At one point it seemed that the match would not progress beyond the second day such was Yorkshire's dominance. However, a spirited Derbyshire fightback ensured the match lasted until the final morning.

The outside caterers breathed a collective sigh of relief as many more ice creams and pints were sold. Special note here for Brampton Brewery who supplied a very good range of real ale.

For many Yorkshire fans living in Sheffield and other parts of South Yorkshire this fixture seems like a home game.

We have been abandoned by Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The area has not been allowed so much as a one day fixture let alone any proper cricket since the mid 1990s. So come on YCCC let's have cricket back in Sheffield!

Finally, thanks to Stagecoach for the wonderful X17 bus service that ran perfectly to time on all four days.

Andrew Thorpe