Postal voting papers have landed. I checked it out, just to be on the safe side, and there is no additional identity required if you are voting by post.

I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections

I was told that HMG had suggested requesting your National Insurance number, but that idea has been put on hold.

I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections. Just wait for reports of non-receipt of the papers.

Interception of envelopes containing the postal voting forms.

The interceptors find out the date of birth of the intended recipient; there’s plenty of time, make an effort with that signature (who ever checks them anyway) and bingo a vote has been cast by a forger for their candidate.

Am I being too cynical? I hope so.

Jeremy Biggin