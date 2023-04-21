I was told that HMG had suggested requesting your National Insurance number, but that idea has been put on hold.
I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections. Just wait for reports of non-receipt of the papers.
Interception of envelopes containing the postal voting forms.
The interceptors find out the date of birth of the intended recipient; there’s plenty of time, make an effort with that signature (who ever checks them anyway) and bingo a vote has been cast by a forger for their candidate.
Am I being too cynical? I hope so.
Jeremy Biggin
Upperthorpe