News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Letter: Postal voting and identity

Postal voting papers have landed. I checked it out, just to be on the safe side, and there is no additional identity required if you are voting by post.

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:33 BST
I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future electionsI wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections
I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections

I was told that HMG had suggested requesting your National Insurance number, but that idea has been put on hold.

I wonder what those who are intent on vote rigging are planning for future elections. Just wait for reports of non-receipt of the papers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interception of envelopes containing the postal voting forms.

Most Popular

The interceptors find out the date of birth of the intended recipient; there’s plenty of time, make an effort with that signature (who ever checks them anyway) and bingo a vote has been cast by a forger for their candidate.

Am I being too cynical? I hope so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremy Biggin

Upperthorpe

Related topics:National Insurance