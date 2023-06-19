It was with great sadness that I heard of the recent death of former Darlington, Rotherham United, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday and England physio Alan Smith.

I first came across Alan in 1989 after he wrote an excellent book – Soccer Injuries Prevention and First Aid.

This was and still is an excellent guide to treating injuries on the field of play and provides the most important aspects for anyone involved in football.

However, the role is much more than treating knocks and strains and easing aches and pains. At every football club the physiotherapist is an invincible gatekeeper between treatment table, dressing room and pitch, an unsung hero whose surgery is open 24 hours.

They strike a balance, warmth, discretion, humour and professionalism that goes a long way in what could be a player’s loneliest hours, days, weeks and months.

Alan was this and more beside. He set standards that myself and many adapted in their own clubs and helped me so much. In lots of ways we run a mini-welfare state in player care and it is very much an art over science.

One well-known football manager said: “A good physio can be your best ever signing. If you haven’t got a good physio and medical team you may as well not bother. They are worth 15 points a season. It doesn’t matter how many good players you buy. If they aren’t fit it’s money down the drain.”

And I think it sums up the importance of the physiotherapist in football. Alan was this and much more besides. For me he was the Best In The Business.

Gavin Blackwell