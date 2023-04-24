The Liberal Democrats have already called for the resignation of the two Labour councillors but they are unable to remove them while the Green Party continues its council coalition with Labour.
Now that Graham has opened the flood gates to any Green councillor of a like mind to him, all that is needed is for the Green and Lib Dem parties to unite on this one particular issue and table a motion of no confidence in the individuals in question.
With their combined voting power they would defeat Labour and see their motion approved – surely making the positions of Councillors Fox and Lodge untenable?
Over to you Graham!
Cyril Olsen
Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5