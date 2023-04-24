News you can trust since 1887
Letter: Over to you Graham!

Graham Wroe of the Manor Castle Green Party in his April 19 letter, ‘They should resign now’, would better serve the Sheffield community by helping to remove Councillors Fox and Lodge from office in a practical manner within the compass of the Green Party members of SCC and their Liberal Democrat colleagues, rather than using the Star Let’s Talk pages.

By Cyril Olsen
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:50 BST
Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said he will not resign and he rejected his colleague’s offer of resignation following revelations the council misled the public and courts and acted dishonestly.Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said he will not resign and he rejected his colleague’s offer of resignation following revelations the council misled the public and courts and acted dishonestly.
The Liberal Democrats have already called for the resignation of the two Labour councillors but they are unable to remove them while the Green Party continues its council coalition with Labour.

Now that Graham has opened the flood gates to any Green councillor of a like mind to him, all that is needed is for the Green and Lib Dem parties to unite on this one particular issue and table a motion of no confidence in the individuals in question.

With their combined voting power they would defeat Labour and see their motion approved – surely making the positions of Councillors Fox and Lodge untenable?

Over to you Graham!

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

