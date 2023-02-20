Zak Viney’s letter of February 16 is a gold standard in arrogance. The Star he accuses of a lack of editorial balance is the mouthpiece of the people of Sheffield, indeed our only mouthpiece since our council have eliminated counter views in the chamber.

He laments the way this paper is stoking polarisation.

If the supporters of the new green hegemony are interested in putting their views up for debate, assuming they bother to read our local paper, although I suspect they get their news feed from some fashionable web page or think The Star is a bit archaic and working class (I would agree on that and all the better for it), he uses the accusation that the headlines are there for "clicks and traffic".

What does he expect a commercial paper to do, sell its copies based on a diet of gruel and solar panel performance ratings?

Most of my friends and I buy The Star in paper form daily to keep a Sheffield institution in business and provide funds for journalism for future generations.

We have a wide range of views and opinions, He mentions "a new report" no details and "air pollution is estimated...", again no details.

That old estimation nugget.

If you are serious about balanced views then don't take the people of Sheffield for fools.

Provide a persuasive counter argument. With data.

We can see through a red route like cheap tomato soup.

I want our city to succeed, to be greener, to encourage everybody to cycle more and use local shops, but like most people I believe in democratising this and not forcing change like a dictatorship.

Tony Abdy