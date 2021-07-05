Letter: Only possible ‘big centre’

Meadowhall. Picture: Chris Etchells

We see an endless repetition of poor investments in Sheffield city centre, and wishful thinking by councillors.

We should bite the bullet and accept that Meadowhall is the only possible big shopping centre for Sheffield and Rotherham too.

The old centre of Sheffield needs to be seen primarily as a place to live, shop, and seek entertainment locally, just as a score of places in London are essentially villages.

If more people live there they will shop locally, but big shopping expeditions, when not online, will always be at Meadowhall.

I want to see lots of small businesses in the centre of the city; big businesses will not come here.

As for HS2, if it ever makes its way to Leeds, there will not be a branch line to the centre of Sheffield, no matter what promises are made.