Is it legal for Amec just to turn up without any notice and close off a road to do minor repairs?

Letters to the editor

Typical of the incompetence and flagrant contempt for taxpayers associated with this contract.

We have been waiting over five years for the road to be resurfaced since we had 30 of south Yorkshire’s finest acting as paid security guards for the council to try and snuff out any democratic opposition to them.

Time to boycott the council tax on the grounds of it being an organised crime group.

The Archer Road blockade has been extended for another six months – perhaps the evaluation will be the same as the container park evaluation ie whitewash and somebody, everybody and nobody to blame.

Just expect the tax payer to pick up the tab whilst the council whinge about government cuts.

Bernard Klose

