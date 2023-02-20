In response to recent articles, I very much agree with the view that it would be great if both Sheffield and Britain could be more self-sufficient in food production.

Letters to editor

But I would go further and suggest that increased self sufficiency should also apply to our energy supplies and manufacturing.

If that means that coal, oil and gas are needed for some years to come, because there is no realistic or complete alternative, then I think that it is better to mine and drill for these in our country and waters, rather than in America, Russia or the Middle East.

An article by Bryan Hopkins proposed a number of improved flood prevention measures to protect Sheffield. It is worth mentioning the important role that reservoirs have too.

Ladybower was only one third full a few months ago, but is now full. So it may well have reduced the prospect of flooding downstream.

Reservoirs such as Damflask were built many years ago as compensation reservoirs, both to alleviate flooding and top up rivers in summer when flows are low.

This happens if they are kept partly empty in winter to absorb excess rain.

Yet Damflask does often seem full at this time of year which makes me wonder: is it being properly managed?

It is exactly 70 years ago that one of Britain’s worst natural disasters happened – the East Coast Flood which killed hundreds in this country and thousands on the near continent.

It is the subsequent response that is important: the improvement of sea defences such as the Thames Barrier to protect London.

In my view this was money well spent, giving a high level of protection over a long period. If, for sake of argument, the same amount of money had been spent on wind turbines and solar panels, could they have provided a similar guarantee of protection, or any discernible reduction in rising sea levels since 1953?

To be clear, I do agree that a doubling in the capacity of off-shore wind turbines, and incorporation of solar panels in new build properties does make sense. However, these measures should not be seen as some sort of panacea that solves all our energy problems. There will always be times when wind and solar produce very little energy, and it is how we keep the lights and heating on during these periods that concerns me, and needs to be addressed.

As a final thought regarding climate change debate, the period from 1300 to 1800 is sometimes referred to as a mini ice age. This implies that temperatures before 1300 were higher and, indeed, this does seem to have been the case with most of the last 7,000 years being warmer than currently. Looking over this longer period the warming over the last 200 years could be seen to a return to normality, rather than the colder temperatures of 1800 being regarded as the norm?

D Smith