Letter: No chance of a compromise?

Redmires Reservoirs.

In Sarah Marshall’s excellent article (The Star, August 21), on Sheffield’s Julia Bradbury, there was a photograph of the Redmires reservoirs – a Sheffield beauty spot.

Over the past 50 years or so this area has been a favoured walking start-off and finishing point.

In more recent years my wife and I have preferred flatter walks and Redmires’ top reservoir hosts our regular walk… ‘The Conduit’.

We had not been there for a few weeks, but last Friday morning decided to take to ‘The Conduit’.

We drove, passing on the way, newly painted double yellows on both sides of the road at the top of Wyming Brook. We both decided a good move as over recent months there has been some irresponsible parking on both sides.

After the “yellows” there are posts at regular intervals, with a few gaps, stating no parking at any time. These signs virtually prevent any road/verge parking adjacent to ‘The Conduit’. It has now become our “No-Go” area or “Can’tDoit”.

Although aged, we still have the ability to walk the flatlands. Some years ago ‘The Conduit’ was ‘levelled’ in order that wheelchairs and prams could move along in relative comfort.

I imagine that wheelchair and pram users need to arrive there by way of some form of motorised vehicle… but where do they park?

The car park 400 yards-ish beyond this path holds about 20 cars, uncomfortably.

It is understood that during Covid more folk have been seeking the countryside and an ignorant minority have been hopping over farmers’ walls and setting up picnics, leaving litter, disturbing grazing animals and ground nesting birds, so understandably, something had to be done.

By Jove it has been done, with a vengeance! Perhaps a tad too draconian?

Is there no chance of a compromise?