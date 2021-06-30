Letter: Nightmare parking

Danny Canz shared this drone photo showing the partially demolished hangar roof at the old Norton Aerodrome in Sheffield

Just been reading the front page of The Star tonight, Monday, June 28, ‘Parking's a nightmare at hospital’ when something came into my mind.

I remember seeing something written in Let's Talk regarding the old Norton Aerodrome at the top end of Gleadless.

It was mentioned that the area had now been cleaned up and old hangers and disused building cleared and removed.

Your reader mentioned what a great place for an A&E or dental hospital etc.

A good idea I first thought but having read tonight’s front page and further more pages 8 & 9 I would extend the use of a fantastic piece of land and build a large all singing all dancing hospital with plenty of parking space that would be accessible by either car, bus or tram and if built would alleviate many of the problems that beset the Northern General.

Over the years we have lost the Royal Hospital on West Street and the Royal Infirmary on Infirmary Road. What a feather in Sheffield’s cap it would be if we had an up to date facility that was second to none. It would also be accessible from Chesterfield and with a relatively easy access from the M1.

I would guess that the land actually belongs to the Sheffield City Council (that means me and you), so instead of laying out vast sums of money to another land owner, we have it already on our doorstep.

I realise it wont be cheap, but with an aging population and other facilities already stretched to the limits, what a great opportunity.

However being realistic and seeing what our SCC spend our money on (thousands on plastic bike lanes etc), perhaps I shouldn’t hold my breath.

Just an add on that also springs to mind, What if the new Raddison hotel due to be built on Pinstone Street chipped in on the grounds that their clientele may well come to Sheffield to use the hospitals facilities.