Letter: Never had a business

Before we retired, we ran a business on Ecclesall Road for almost 30 years.
By Rod Hutchinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:25 BST
A 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the roadA 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the road
A 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the road

We are so glad to be retired what with Covid and now this council wants to put red lines on the road, meaning no daytime parking and will put a death knell on businesses other than restaurants, which are mainly evening venues.

I'm sure that these councilors have never had a business and do not understand what is needed to survive on Ecclesall Road.

If it goes through they will be amazed at the speed of the closures on the road.

The biggest shock to come will be the loss in business rates for they are almost city centre charges.

If they go ahead with this crazy idea I think the Government will step in due to the millions of pounds in revenue lost and the decline of the area.

The only people to gain out of this happening would be Meadowall.

With the rundown of Ecclesall and Abbeydale Road areas and the mess that is the City Centre who will even bother to shop in Sheffield?

Once again we will be the laughingstock for Leeds and Manchester.

Rod Hutchinson

Sheffield, S26

