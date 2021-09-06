Letter: My Parkwood Springs visit

Heather at Parkwood Springs sent in by Mike Lawton

Thank you to The Star, for showing my photo of The Spirit of Parkwood.

I enjoy taking photos, my iPad is bulging with more than 16,000 of them, and it is a pleasure to be able to share some with readers.

My visit to Parkwood Springs was prompted by two items I came across, while researching another subject, one about the Lost Village of Parkwood Springs, by Barbara Warsop, and the other by Carol Schofield, of the Friends of Parkwood Springs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been many years since I last ventured up there, but a lovely sunny day proved the ideal time to do so.

The first pleasant surprise, was that the car park, next to the statue on Shirecliffe Road/Cooks Wood Road, is spacious, and free.

On making my way uphill, to the large grassed area at the summit, which is ideal for families with children, for ball games, and picnics, I was able to view the east end of Sheffield, with the blue building, adorned with the yellow word ‘IKEA’, providing a landmark for orientation.

A walk over the hill took me to the panoramic views of the west of Sheffield, starting with Grenoside to my right, down to the Sheffield Wednesday Football Ground, on past Morrisons, and the hills of Walkley, and so on.

I found it fascinating, and could write much more, but would encourage anyone who is able, (it would be hard for anyone with walking difficulties), to make the journey themselves.