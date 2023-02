I totally agree with David Martin, my business will die as well if the red lines appear.

Hunter's Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where the council is planning to introduce a 'Red Route' bus scheme which will ban parking along this very popular highway.

My customers will not be able to park and load their vans for their daily jobs, dozens of roofers and builders will suffer. After 20 years trading it will be all gone.

The buses and big artics pass by all day without any problem. SO what is the problem?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the clean air act I will follow David round the backwaks. For my collections and deliveries. But as usual the council always wins.

Trevor Mills