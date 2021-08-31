Letter: More public toilets in Sheffield please

Sheffield Town Hall toilets in 1976

Just a few words to highlight the total lack of public toilets in Sheffield.

We deserve better, it makes our city look and feel we are all second-class citizens, add to this the smell of urine at the bottom of the Moor area outside the council building, disgusting and a health issue.

Why can we not reopen our beautiful Victorian toilets on each side of the Town Hall?

This would send the message we care.

On our recent visits to Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton and Ashburn all had clean toilets with hot running water, all 20 pence entrance bar Buxton that was free. Well worth 20 pence.

The porta loos at the Peace Gardens area are a shambles.

We love our city, more toilets please.