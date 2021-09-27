Letter: Looks can be deceptive

Julia Bradbury (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Television presenter Julia Bradbury who happened to grow up right here in The Steel City, is the type who appears to be the epitome of good health. Slim, active, always on the go, getting lots of fresh air and exercise. However, looks can be deceptive, as she has been diagnosed as suffering from breast cancer and requires urgent surgery.

If we were to receive any kind of reminder that cancer doesn't discriminate, then this has got to be it.

So many women are meticulous about checking themselves for lumps, whereas others are a bit ostrich-like about it, and would rather leave well alone, for fear of what they may find.

I know because I was one of them. It was something I would just rather not think about.

Until the big wake up call came along. It came not only because of the shocking news about Julia Bradbury but also the tragic death of former Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding.

Not only do these kicks up the backside teach you to be a bit, (well a lot, actually), more breast aware but they also teach you about what is really important in life and to enjoy it while you are around to do so.

Julia Bradbury is keeping positive, determined that she will come through this episode, not least because she wants to be there to see her three young children grow up.