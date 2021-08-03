Letter: Keep our street names

Sheffield City Councillor Abtisam Mohamed. Picture: Chris Etchells

Having read the Star, July 30, headline “Time to change”? and accompanying article ‘An opportunity not to rewrite or shame, but learn for the future’ – am I alone in thinking that the protest pendulum has swung too far to one side in the perceived black versus white living together in harmony scenario in the UK and Sheffield in particular?

I believe that black and white people should be able to live and work together in harmony and I have always striven to do so. We should have equal opportunities based on one’s academic/practical qualifications and not the colour of your skin.

Having expressed my personal general principle, I would like to comment on one particular facet of the review – namely the reference to statues/monuments and street names seen to be associated with the historic persecution of black people – the latest being Sheffield’s Canning Street, Jamaica Street, Dundas Road, Empire Road, Cannon Hall Road and Kingston Street. I honestly feel that those living in these areas do not feel in any way disadvantaged or persecuted for having their address.

Many street names were given and statues erected associated with our historical past whether seen in a favourable light or not.