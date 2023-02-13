News you can trust since 1887
Letter: Just live a celibate life?

I am horrified to note that Bishop Pete was one of the signatories of the letter document which classifies straight marriage as the only real/holy/God ordained marriage in the eyes of the church.

By Matthew Drapper
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 7:39am
Bishop Pete, The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield
Only a few days ago, he assured me the new Bishop’s statement and actions would not endanger LGBT+ people or contribute towards the use of conversion therapy or encouragement of use of conversion therapy by pastors, parents or friends of LGBT+ people.

By signing such a document, he is absolutely telling LGBT+ people they just either live celibate lives or be out of line with God’s will for marriage and as such encourage pastors, parents and friends to treat LGBT+ people in relationships as ‘less than’ God’s best.

Matthew Drapper

Sheffield, S2