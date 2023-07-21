I am 70 and had to stop driving when I was 50 due to visual impairment. I also have mobility problems and have to use a white walking stick, instead of the well-known white cane, as I need the extra support.

Stagecoach bus, Chesterfield.

I have a disabled Gold Card/travel pass and am totally reliant on buses to get out and about.

On Tuesday, May 23, I had an optician’s appointment and needed to use three buses to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My bus from Yew Tree/Somersall didn’t turn up so I had a 30-35 minute wait for the next one.

A bus pass holder is fed up of buses not turning up

At New Beetwell Street, I needed the 39 Holme Hall bus.

According to the display screen, one was due in five minutes.

It didn’t arrive and neither did the next two that were due.

After a 50-minute wait, I gave up and went to the bus to come back home that was due in ten minutes.

That didn’t turn up either!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, May 30, I did get to the opticians, but again my bus into town didn’t turn up, meaning another 35-minute wait for the next one.

At New Beetwell Street, none of the information/timetable screens were working, they were all blank.

Thankfully I did get to my appointment and got back home.

On Wednesday, May 31, I was going to a support group for visually impaired people at Central Methodist Church on Saltergate but, after waiting 50 minutes for the 90 into town, I gave up and went back home.

I realise that with buses, during term-time, the priority should be the morning and afternoon services getting students to and from schools and colleges, and people going to and from work, but what about the rest of us?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also that week was half term, so there should be more buses available for other services.

I use taxis when I go to my GP surgery and the dentist.

Both are a short drive of about 15 minutes but I’d have to catch two buses to get to them.

I also have appointments at the Eye Clinic at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

I have to take three buses to get there and it takes almost two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If my bus into Chesterfield town centre didn’t arrive, I couldn’t afford to pay for a taxi there.

What is happening with the buses?