For several years now I have been gracing this paper with letters berating Yorkshire Cricket Club for abandoning Sheffield and appear to have been a lone voice in the wilderness.

The Adelphi Hotel was a pub in central Sheffield on the corner of Arundel Street and Sycamore Street, where the Crucible Theatre now stands. It is there that the Sheffield Wednesday Cricket Club was founded on Wednesday 4 September 1867 as well as the Yorkshire Cricket Club on 8 January 1863.

I was very pleased and not a little surprised to see the article on June 23 with the headline 'It's about time Yorkshire started playing in Sheffield again'.

I couldn't agree more and think it is an absolute disgrace that they can't find room for a single match in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also think it shows the disdain that the hierarchy shows in that they can't even be bothered to reply to The Star's request for comment.

Yorkshire County Cricket club was formed at the Adelphi Hotel in 1863 but last played any first class matches in Sheffield in 1996 - 25 years ago now.

I call them Leeds City Cricket Club as there is no interest at Headingley in playing anywhere other than there and at the money making Scarborough Festival.

If Derbyshire can play at Queens Park then surely YCC can find room in their busy schedule to play the occasional first class match in their historic home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even a limited overs match would be something to start with.

John Scholey