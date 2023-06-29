News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Letter: It's about time Yorkshire started playing in Sheffield again

For several years now I have been gracing this paper with letters berating Yorkshire Cricket Club for abandoning Sheffield and appear to have been a lone voice in the wilderness.
By John Scholey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:41 BST
The Adelphi Hotel was a pub in central Sheffield on the corner of Arundel Street and Sycamore Street, where the Crucible Theatre now stands. It is there that the Sheffield Wednesday Cricket Club was founded on Wednesday 4 September 1867 as well as the Yorkshire Cricket Club on 8 January 1863.The Adelphi Hotel was a pub in central Sheffield on the corner of Arundel Street and Sycamore Street, where the Crucible Theatre now stands. It is there that the Sheffield Wednesday Cricket Club was founded on Wednesday 4 September 1867 as well as the Yorkshire Cricket Club on 8 January 1863.
The Adelphi Hotel was a pub in central Sheffield on the corner of Arundel Street and Sycamore Street, where the Crucible Theatre now stands. It is there that the Sheffield Wednesday Cricket Club was founded on Wednesday 4 September 1867 as well as the Yorkshire Cricket Club on 8 January 1863.

I was very pleased and not a little surprised to see the article on June 23 with the headline 'It's about time Yorkshire started playing in Sheffield again'.

I couldn't agree more and think it is an absolute disgrace that they can't find room for a single match in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I also think it shows the disdain that the hierarchy shows in that they can't even be bothered to reply to The Star's request for comment.

Most Popular

Yorkshire County Cricket club was formed at the Adelphi Hotel in 1863 but last played any first class matches in Sheffield in 1996 - 25 years ago now.

I call them Leeds City Cricket Club as there is no interest at Headingley in playing anywhere other than there and at the money making Scarborough Festival.

If Derbyshire can play at Queens Park then surely YCC can find room in their busy schedule to play the occasional first class match in their historic home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even a limited overs match would be something to start with.

John Scholey

Clifford Road, S11

Related topics:SheffieldYorkshireDerbyshireHeadingley