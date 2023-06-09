I'm just reading a letter in The Star tonight by a Mr Phil Proctor about city centre public toilets.

A view of Sheffield's new public toilets from Rockingham Street, as the latest update on the scheme is unveiled

He says I do think that Mr Gill ought to do his homework before writing to start complaining about Sheffield councillors failure to provide public toilets in the city.

He then goes on to say each year the council receives a substantial sum of money in its government rate support grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then goes on to say the money available should be to fund further services for our children in care, those with disabilities or with mental illness or our elderly.

He finishes his letter with the toilets would be used by a small group of Sheffield citizens.

Listen, every town centre should have toilets available.

Your final statement concerning a small group of citizens in Sheffield using these facilities.

First of all, you said only a small group of citizens in Sheffield are wanting to use these facilities, yes, that's because there's nothing to go into the city centre for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public toilet is not a privilege, it's a staple requirement and I hope one day when you are in the city centre and you need to run to the toilet and you can't find one that you remember this.

Mr Peter Gill