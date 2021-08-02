Letter: It’s a popularity contest
This letter sent to the Star was written by Jayne Grayson, Sheffield, S35
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:46 am
Anita Rani says if she hadn’t got a ‘brown face’ she would have done far better on Stritcly.
No, to be on a show where the public vote for you you have to be likeable, she isn’t. I cannot watch her on TV she wouldn’t get my vote on the dancing show.
Colour has nothing to do with it, if it did how come Oti does so well on the show?
The reason she wins is because she’s lovely and is a brilliant dancer. It’s a popularity contest, Anita is not popular.