Dominic Raab was robbed of his position by civil (is that what they are really called?) servants who failed to carry out his instructions.

Dominic Raab. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

His staff, who should be politically neutral, are obviously predominantly left-leaning and anti-Brexit. What chance did he have of beating that group? They will be high-fiving each other after this result.

In the TV series Yes Minister, Sir Humphrey Appleby behaved in similar obstructive fashion but in a less vindictive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a very dangerous precedent. Cabinet ministers, from whichever party is in Government, will have to have their legal representatives as shadows ensuring that all discussions with staff are recorded, thereby preventing spurious accusations of bullying.

The Justice Minister failed to get justice and in business (ie, those with proper jobs) he – in my and I suspect many others’ views – would be suing for constructive dismissal. Dominic, you were robbed.

Doubtless there is to be a new BBC series named ‘No Minister’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Biggin