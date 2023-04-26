News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Letter: It’s a case of ‘no minister’

Dominic Raab was robbed of his position by civil (is that what they are really called?) servants who failed to carry out his instructions.

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST
Dominic Raab. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Dominic Raab. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Dominic Raab. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

His staff, who should be politically neutral, are obviously predominantly left-leaning and anti-Brexit. What chance did he have of beating that group? They will be high-fiving each other after this result.

In the TV series Yes Minister, Sir Humphrey Appleby behaved in similar obstructive fashion but in a less vindictive way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a very dangerous precedent. Cabinet ministers, from whichever party is in Government, will have to have their legal representatives as shadows ensuring that all discussions with staff are recorded, thereby preventing spurious accusations of bullying.

Most Popular

The Justice Minister failed to get justice and in business (ie, those with proper jobs) he – in my and I suspect many others’ views – would be suing for constructive dismissal. Dominic, you were robbed.

Doubtless there is to be a new BBC series named ‘No Minister’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremy Biggin

Upperthorpe

Related topics:Dominic RaabGovernmentBBC