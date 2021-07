What does the star mean?

The photograph of the door (below right) has left me quite puzzled.

Why does it have a star on it?

It’s in the Halifax branch of Crystal Peaks. The other toilet doors in branch don’t have the star, so what does it mean?

I have asked the Halifax but they haven’t got back to me.