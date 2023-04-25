In 2012, Sheffield City Council signed a 25 year, £2.2 billion contract with a complex group including the Spanish-owned Amey. This was named Streets Ahead. Amey receive a monthly payment from SCC funding sources.

Tree protestors and police on Abbeydale Park Rise as Amey attempt to cut down more trees. Picture Scott Merrylees

At the time, the reputation of Sheffield as ‘Pothole City’ was certainly problematic and central Government financial credits probably meant that SCC had little choice if the roads, footways, lighting, bridges etc were to be maintained and upgraded.

So, despite the whole idea of Private Finance Initiatives being highly contentious, the deal was done and we were promised ‘the best roads in Europe’ by the council leaders.

Most of the major work was to be completed in the five-year ‘Core Investment Period’. After that, maintenance would be carried out such that at the contract end an exemplary network would be handed back to SCC. Well, here we are after over a decade so maybe time to take stock? Many roads have never been resurfaced Why?

Lest anyone believe the reason is the presence of street trees – as some in SCC would have us believe – this is not the case. Most of the unsatisfactory roads do not and never have had any trees. Many have been and the poor quality work means that potholes, uneven surfacing and sunken service chambers have returned. On litter and graffiti Amey is also manifestly poorly performing.

When these issues were highlighted to SCC a few years ago, the then Leader Coun Julie Dore assured us that all would be well, and that, remarkably, the contract was ‘self-monitoring’!

It always struck me as surprising that the ruling regime always expressed uncritical support for Amey whenever questions were raised. This is difficult to comprehend, though I do not agree with some acquaintances who believe that financial corruption was/is a factor.

I write this public letter to challenge SCC on its return after the election to answer this: when this so-called self-monitoring had patently failed, why was some effective external (ie council) monitoring not apparently put in place?

Two other local authorities, on finding significant fault with Amey Contracts, have negotiated withdrawals.

Now, it is possible that, as we are told, the Sheffield financing arrangements make this impossible. Though why is never explained properly?

Why, too, have the catalogue of serious contract breaches by Amey not been properly enforced? If penalties have been imposed, let the public know rather than hiding behind ‘commercial confidentiality’.

Yet again, as on so many fronts, SCC is letting us down through its arrogance, opacity, dishonesty and, frankly, dysfunction. The past year of the ‘Modern Committee System’ has, it seems, made little difference to the quality of our governance.

I urge people when voting to consider carefully whether once again, the current largest Party should be allowed to regain its overall majority.

With a more balanced council we possibly have a greater chance of addressing the rotten governance from which we suffer.

Russell Johnson