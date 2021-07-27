Letter: In praise of Traveline

The X78 First service. rossparry.co.uk/Steven Schofield

I’m writing to praise the work of our Traveline, which has been of immense help to me generally over the years, and in particular over the recent heatwave.

Unable to go abroad until the current mess sorts itself out a bit, I decided to visit all our local towns by bus on my Senior Citizens pass, as an unofficial holiday. I like the buzz of towns: the countryside, although beautiful, doesn’t really do it for me!

Rotherham (twice), Chesterfield (twice), Barnsley (twice), and Doncaster. This is where my eldest lives and works as a consultant surgeon, and he maintains that he’s too busy to get across to Sheffield. Not sure I entirely buy that one, but I want to see him: and if sitting on the X78 for an hour and a quarter is what it takes, I’ll do it!.

Anyway, everyone at the Traveline has been most helpful. Last time I wrote on the subject, I singled out John for commendation: this time I want to praise the adorable Paula. Paula is so warm and friendly and generally wonderful, that if I’m ringing up because my bus is late, or if I’m “queued” on the phone for a while, it’s all worth it just to speak to her. This isn’t a joke – she’s a marvel!

So, don’t forget, everyone: it’s 01709 515151. And here’s the chorus of a little ditty I wrote some years back, in praise of my favourite bus route:-

“Oh, the X78, the X78,

The X78 is never ever late

Oh you never have to wait for the X78,