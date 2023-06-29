At the Council’s Strategy and Resources Committee, councillors approved a paper which included another apology for their egregious behaviours to various groups and individuals. The extraordinary, grovelling, and lengthy document was published the following day. It has since attracted national attention, much of it mocking in tone. Unintentionally resulting in yet more reputational damage for my city.

Coun Tom Hunt has made an apology over the trees scandal

Our inept council has found it convenient to treat the Lowcock Report, with its prescribed brief and modest recommendations, as representing the absolute and final ‘truth’ about our dysfunctional and failing governance. Hiding behind Lowcock as being definitive and comprehensive, despite abundant evidence of profligate and unwise decision making right up to the present, once again demonstrates the council’s inability or unwillingness to learn and change.

The council’s oft-repeated pledges of going forward with honesty and integrity cannot be taken seriously whilst significant accountability issues remain unresolved.

One aspect of this is the remarkable continued presence of six elected members who had cabinet roles at the time of the scandal and one is unbelievably Deputy Lord Mayor!

This is despite a clear motion passed unanimously at the recent Extraordinary Council Meeting stating that these people should resign. This untenable situation is shameful both for the Labour Party and the council.

I was genuinely optimistic that the new regime would be demonstrably different – i.e, in this instance, that the PQs would be properly answered. I was disappointed: the usual avoidance and obfuscation was on display. It is hard to maintain optimism.

The majority of the senior officers with the greatest guilt have, unsurprisingly, moved on to lucrative posts elsewhere or taken retirement packages. Perhaps the Chief Executive could publicly request apologies from them, and, notably, from implicated former councillors.

It is impossible to take the council seriously despite their peculiar ‘apology’. This was an attempt to cynically close the concerns about quality and integrity of governance down. It seems with the intention of pursuing ‘business as usual’. Do they really think the thin veneer of accountability that they are seeking to spin will silence challenge?

As Jeremy Vine said on Radio 2 “It’s not over yet?”