Letter: I have a question for Councillor Fox

Councillor Terry Fox

Having just read the interview with the current leader of Sheffield City Council Councillor Terry Fox, I have a question for Councillor Fox.

How long do we bus users/businesses that are left in the city centre have to wait for the return of buses along High Street, Pinstone Street etc. etc.?

We cannot wait for the bus operators to get electric buses and not just the Freebee as quoted by Coun Fox.

These restrictions were brought in overnight by the previous Labour council without any consultation which you were a member of, so it should be quite easy to get these blocks removed and the streets reopened to buses at least.