Letter: How to help Afghans
This letter sent to the Star was written by Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group
As we watch the growing turmoil in Afghanistan and mourn the tragic death of five-year-old Mohammed Munib Majeedi, many people within Sheffield have been in touch with myself and other elected city councillors asking how they could help people arriving from Afghanistan.
For those wanting to help the family of Mohammed Munib Majeedi they can do this by supporting the Just Giving appeal set up by Richard Devonport, a close friend and colleague of Mohammed’s father.
We also have within our city a number of fantastic charities that support people from across the world seeking sanctuary within Sheffield, in particular City of Sanctuary and Assist.
I am sure that during these difficult times the people of Sheffield will support the people of Afghanistan as they set up their new home within our city.