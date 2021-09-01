Letter: How to help Afghans

Maggie Hanson, Gill Manifold and Joy Tanner at Baby Basics UK pack baby equipment for Afghan refugee families across the UK. Picture Scott Merrylees

As we watch the growing turmoil in Afghanistan and mourn the tragic death of five-year-old Mohammed Munib Majeedi, many people within Sheffield have been in touch with myself and other elected city councillors asking how they could help people arriving from Afghanistan.

For those wanting to help the family of Mohammed Munib Majeedi they can do this by supporting the Just Giving appeal set up by Richard Devonport, a close friend and colleague of Mohammed’s father.

The link is www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mohammed-munib-majeedi

We also have within our city a number of fantastic charities that support people from across the world seeking sanctuary within Sheffield, in particular City of Sanctuary and Assist.