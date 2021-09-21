Letter: How beautiful was the Castlegate area now!

This letter sent to the Star was written by L Power, Beighton

By L Power
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:39 am
Pollen Market will take place on Castlegate, opposite the River Don and next to plots of beautifully blooming wildflowers, on Sunday, September 19

We went into Sheffield to see the new pollen market event on Sunday.

How beautiful was the Castlegate area now! It was a real surprise.

I do hope the council manages to keep it so beautiful and get the government funding to put the plans for opening up the Sheaf and castle area.

It would be a huge boost for the city’s tourism and economy.

Anyone who has not walked down from the courts to the Quayside is definitely missing a sight!