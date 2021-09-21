Letter: How beautiful was the Castlegate area now!
This letter sent to the Star was written by L Power, Beighton
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:39 am
We went into Sheffield to see the new pollen market event on Sunday.
How beautiful was the Castlegate area now! It was a real surprise.
I do hope the council manages to keep it so beautiful and get the government funding to put the plans for opening up the Sheaf and castle area.
It would be a huge boost for the city’s tourism and economy.
Anyone who has not walked down from the courts to the Quayside is definitely missing a sight!