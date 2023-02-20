The former stables round the back of the house have been restored into a fantastic cafe and community space, giving us for the first time in ages some public toilets in the centre of the park and are a fine example of what can be done in terms of restoring existing buildings (big hint to the council here regarding central library).

Dating from the 18th century, the oldest part of the building is now approaching 250 years old. I wondered if this could be the oldest building currently in use as a public library in the country? There is Cheatham's library in Manchester which is over 350-years-old and Leeds Library (a subscription library) pre-dates Hillsborough House by 11 years but neither of these are currently in use as public libraries. Answers on a postcard (or a letter to the editor).