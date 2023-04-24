Whilst local Labour party support of our council leader is an example of loyalty I believe it is somewhat misplaced and against the perception of many voters.

Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said he will not resign and he rejected his colleague’s offer of resignation following revelations the council misled the public and courts and acted dishonestly.

He is a leader with a dwindling citizen popularity. His appalling disregard of public opinion affects those in his party who are hard-working and effective local councillors. Whoever runs this city does so as the result of an election with a very low (30ish per cent) turn out.

A part of our national and international image and reputation rest with the council. Currently Sheffield has become more famous for irresponsible tree-felling than anything else. Leaders who c**k up as he has done should resign.. .thereby allowing the competent to take over.

As a 77-year-old born and bred Sheffield lad I believe he should go. He’s said “sorry” but so have many heinous criminals and that’s not good enough

Not since during David Blunkett’s (or was it George Wilson’s?) tenure have I felt so strongly. He banned school uniforms, although many schools, teachers, parents and pupils wanted to keep them.

We then had cases of school children being mugged for their trainers on their way to and from school; and in our case daughters not wanting to wear the same clothes “as yesterday”!

If I had a vote in a no-confidence ballot I know where my vote would go.

I see that Fox hunting is currently a popular sport, on these pages.

Jeremy Biggin

