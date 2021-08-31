Letter: Don’t agree with remarks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to host a virtual G7 meeting on Afghanistan at British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on August 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

I've seen and heard a lot of quotes from many news sources, words to the effect that what has happened in Afghanistan shows that our 'attempt to impose western values' throughout the world is a failed cause.

So it might be the case if it actually meant that we were imposing them.

But quite clearly many Afghanis jumped at the chance of education for women; freedom to choose what you wear and how you behave; listening to the music you wish to; opportunities for advancement and a higher standard of living; as well as justice that is not arbitrary; a chance to influence how your government works; playing sports and not being bossed about in the streets by gunmen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone knows what these are and, I believe, most people do want them.

Those who seem to advocate drawing back from promoting things like these should note that President Putin, during his recent talks with Chancellor Merkel, was reported to have said (no doubt in Russian) that we “Must stop the irresponsible policy of imposing foreign values from abroad”.