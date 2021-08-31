Letter: Don’t agree with remarks
This letter sent to the Star was written by John Morrissey, Derbyshire
I've seen and heard a lot of quotes from many news sources, words to the effect that what has happened in Afghanistan shows that our 'attempt to impose western values' throughout the world is a failed cause.
So it might be the case if it actually meant that we were imposing them.
But quite clearly many Afghanis jumped at the chance of education for women; freedom to choose what you wear and how you behave; listening to the music you wish to; opportunities for advancement and a higher standard of living; as well as justice that is not arbitrary; a chance to influence how your government works; playing sports and not being bossed about in the streets by gunmen.
Everyone knows what these are and, I believe, most people do want them.
Those who seem to advocate drawing back from promoting things like these should note that President Putin, during his recent talks with Chancellor Merkel, was reported to have said (no doubt in Russian) that we “Must stop the irresponsible policy of imposing foreign values from abroad”.
Anyone who finds themselves agreeing about the values with President Putin should probably think again.