He speaks presumably about the family being evicted from their council home and the traumatic effect this had on two of their three children having special educational needs.
I have been critical of SCC on several past occasions, but in this housing instance I can only give due credit when it comes to good relations between tenant and landlord when problems arise.
They only evict tenants as a last resort after all else fails. I do not know the circumstances of the case in question but by causing SCC to take such drastic action, in my opinion the family have made themselves homeless and the parents are responsible for the negative effect on their children.
Cyril Olsen
Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5