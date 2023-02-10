Having read Molly Williams’ February 6, article ‘Council to strike new deal with hotels as homelessness rockets’, which contained comment from Councillor Ben Curran, relating to the help he gave in supporting a homeless family who were housed in several different temporary accommodation sites, I would like to add my own dispassionate comment about this case.

Councillor Ben Curran.

He speaks presumably about the family being evicted from their council home and the traumatic effect this had on two of their three children having special educational needs.

I have been critical of SCC on several past occasions, but in this housing instance I can only give due credit when it comes to good relations between tenant and landlord when problems arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They only evict tenants as a last resort after all else fails. I do not know the circumstances of the case in question but by causing SCC to take such drastic action, in my opinion the family have made themselves homeless and the parents are responsible for the negative effect on their children.

Cyril Olsen