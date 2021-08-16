Letter: Closure of department of architecture remains a matter of concern

Sheffield University, Firth Court

Architecture department

The recent announcement by Sheffield University of the closure of its department of architecture remains a matter of concern.

Not only does this fly in the face of Government concerns over the shortage of archaeologists required, but it raises concerns over the governance of the University and the accountability of the University Council.

Having seen some of the correspondence relating to this matter on the face of it it would be fair to say that the Council and Senate have simply rubberstamped the recommendation of the bean counters of the Executive Board.

The interests of natural justice that would have allowed the defendant Department an opportunity to defend its existence against the allegations of the Executive Board have been disregarded.

Who can hold the University to account we may well ask.

By its Statutes the Council is all powerful, though its own Regulations require that body to “conduct its business with regard to best practice… such that the university operates openly, honestly, accountably, and with integrity” (Reg. II 5.7).

Reg.5.8 also requires the Council to “safeguard the reputation of the University”.

Given the reaction of many local people, the British Academy and international bodies there must be questions to consider over the university’s future reputation.

So who can hold the Council to account?

Perhaps there is a way of examining whether due process has been followed openly, honestly and with integrity.

The Charter states that the Privy Council shall appoint a Visitor, from those who hold or have held high judicial office.

But here’s the get out, such an appointment is by nomination of the Council.