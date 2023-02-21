The Star, February 14, reported that Burngreave and Grimesthorpe has the worst air pollution of any of Sheffield’s 70 neighbourhoods.

In Burngreave & Grimesthorpe, the Indices of Deprivation (IoD) 2019 Air Quality indicator is 1.242, which is the worst figure out of 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield

This is reflected in the high levels of deadly air pollution monitored over five years by Burngreave Clean Air Campaign.

Tinsley and Carbrook, and Darnall were in second and third places.

Some streets in these areas are predicted to endure even higher pollution following the introduction of the Sheffield City Centre Clean Air Zone (CAZ) due to displaced traffic avoiding the charges in the CAZ. The council’s own modelling predicts that there will be increases in polluting traffic on Burngreave Road, Gower Street, Herries Road, Carlisle Street, Sutherland Street, Rutland Road, Minna Road, and Owler Lane.

These are all areas of social deprivation and poor health. People in Burngreave, for example, have a life expectancy of 10 years less than the residents of some wealthier parts of the city. Our NHS is already struggling without our city council knowingly sacrificing the health of some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable adults and children in the city.

Council leaders have claimed in The Star that the CAZ is expected to generate £23,000 per day or £8 million per year. The health of people in disadvantaged areas of the city appears to have been traded off in order to generate income for the council.

We hope that the city council will use their ”windfall profits” to finance air pollution reduction measures in some of these deprived neighbourhoods. After all the Council’s Clean Air Strategy rightly maintains, “We are clear that greater equality and cleaner air go hand in hand.”

Bring it on!

Graham Jones