Just reading a letter in The Star from Phil Proctor, June 6, about city centre public toilets and I feel quite annoyed.

A view of Sheffield's new public toilets from Rockingham Street, as the latest update on the scheme is unveiled

There may not be any legal requirement for SCC to provide such facilities, nevertheless, it is an important service for people he mentions in his letter including children, elderly and those with disabilities, mental illnesses etc.

At the moment there are no big stores or any other places in the city centre providing toilet services.

Could Mr Proctor suggest what to do and where to go when people are in case of urgent need?

Or is it OK to do the business at any corner of the street?

Surely this is not an option.

Take any small village or town such as Bamford or Bakewell and you can easily find a place where to spend a penny.

Do we live in a civilized world where such public services are provided as standard or do we live in a third world country where people can do it wherever they choose?

Lili Bee