News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Danish homeware retailer announced for city centre store
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

Letter: City centre public toilets

Just reading a letter in The Star from Phil Proctor, June 6, about city centre public toilets and I feel quite annoyed.
By Lili Bee
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:57 BST
A view of Sheffield's new public toilets from Rockingham Street, as the latest update on the scheme is unveiledA view of Sheffield's new public toilets from Rockingham Street, as the latest update on the scheme is unveiled
A view of Sheffield's new public toilets from Rockingham Street, as the latest update on the scheme is unveiled

There may not be any legal requirement for SCC to provide such facilities, nevertheless, it is an important service for people he mentions in his letter including children, elderly and those with disabilities, mental illnesses etc.

At the moment there are no big stores or any other places in the city centre providing toilet services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Could Mr Proctor suggest what to do and where to go when people are in case of urgent need?

Most Popular

Or is it OK to do the business at any corner of the street?

Surely this is not an option.

Take any small village or town such as Bamford or Bakewell and you can easily find a place where to spend a penny.

Do we live in a civilized world where such public services are provided as standard or do we live in a third world country where people can do it wherever they choose?

Lili Bee

Sheffield, S1

Related topics:BamfordBakewell