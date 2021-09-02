Letter: Chubby and Dreamboys

Roy Chubby Brown

Readers, put this date in your diary, September 26, the venue is the City Hall, and the act is The Dreamboys. That’s basically a bit of fun for the ladies, screaming and squealing at highly toned bodies and good looking male strippers. It should be stopped because it’s disgusting, but that won’t happen.

There’s always some miserable so and so wanting to spoil things for the rest of the public. I bet you that there will not be many men outside the City Hall on September 26, complaining about the Dreamboys, and thus upsetting the ladies who have gone to the show and been told it is banned because of what it involves.

Seriously, have fun ladies, I couldn’t care less if they perform or not.

How many times over the years did the Spearmint Rhino club in Sheffield get hammered when their licence was to be renewed.

There were always about a dozen women who were against the club, and getting articles in The Star, and also sending petitions against pole dancing? What about the million in the area who never went to the club or complained about it? I don’t know if it is still open. I couldn’t care less about the club, either way. I never told anyone not to go if they wanted to go.

Now we have Chubby Brown banned from the City Hall, because what seems to be a miniscule of miserable people telling grown up people what they should and should not do.

You can have a full stage of half naked men, but you can’t have a comedian on stage. Are the ladies taking their children to the Dreamboys? No, and I doubt anyone going to see Chubby Brown will take their children with them either. Grownups are sensible, we don’t need guidance.

The Star newspaper plastered Brown on the front page as if he had done something wrong. As far as I know, he wasn’t arrested for his show. It followed with an article about the complaints.

Let the public know how many real people actually complained, and how many real people bought tickets for Browns show.

Let us see the comparison. I would also say that the guy in Whitby who complained, should keep his nose out of things in Sheffield where people might like Brown. I have never seen Brown’s show, but I did once see a 15 minute clip on TV, and though he was a little strong, I laughed my head off.

The bottom line is Coun Terry Fox and co who say that the council wholeheartedly supports Sheffield City Trust, and that Sheffield City of Sanctuary is a diverse community. In my opinion, Terry Fox would do better to keep his mouth shut.

Councillors are voted in to help the people of this city, not to do what the councillors want to do. No one in this city ever voted to be living in the City of Sanctuary, because there was never a vote on it.

Councillors should be sorting out all the things that need sorting out, including why schools have more children than they can cope with, while doctors, hospital staff, and pharmacies are all sinking under a deluge of people that they can’t cope with anymore, the shortage of houses, and the loss of jobs as more and more shops close or cut their staff etc.

Coun Fox also tells us we have a diverse community and Brown’s show doesn’t reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values. It seems our diverse community means we all go together, except when it’s someone appearing at the City Hall that doesn’t suite the rest of the diverse community. There are so many different people living in this city now, you can’t expect to have a world where everyone has the same ideology.

Either we don’t live together and we will never get on together, or we do live together, in which case the public are perfectly within their rights to see Chubby Brown if they want to.

Finally, remember September 26 and see how many from our diverse community are bothered enough to stand outside the City Hall screaming to have the Dreamboys removed from the stage, plus a list of how many people bought tickets and the true numbers that actually complained about Brown in Sheffield.